Details confirmed for Finn Harps’ FAI Cup quarter-final and other ties

The Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final schedule has been confirmed.

Shelbourne will travel to Athlone Town on Saturday, October 31, with kick-off at 3pm before Sligo Rovers host Derry City on Sunday, November 1, with kick-off at 4pm.

Shamrock Rovers will travel to Finn Harps on Saturday, November 14 with kick-off at 5pm with the final match of the round between Bohemians and Dundalk at 7.30pm on the same date.

Extra.ie FAI Cup - Quarter-Final Schedule

31/10 - Athlone Town v Shelbourne, Athlone Town Stadium, 3pm

01/11 - Sligo Rovers v Derry City, The Showgrounds, 4pm

14/11 - Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Park, 5pm

14/11 - Bohemians v Dundalk, Dalymount Park, 7.30pm

In the event a club is involved in the promotion/relegation playoffs on any of the above fixture dates, their Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final fixture will be rescheduled.