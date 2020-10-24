Delight for Donegal jockeys at Leopardstown

It’s been a memorable day for Donegal jockeys at Leopardstown today.

Luke McAteer capped a great season with his first Group One success as he rode the 10/3 Flying Success to victory in the Eyrefield Stakes for Jim Bolger in the feature race.

Rathmullan’s Oisin Orr, who won the opening race of the day on 4/5 favourite Eylara for Dermot Weld, was second on Wuqood.

Orr bagged his second winner on the 7/2 Amma Grace in the Trigo Stakes.

And there was another Donegal winner as Dylan Browne McMonagle triumphed on Silver Service (15/2) for trainer Michael Mulvaney as he rode Silver Service to victory in the Retro Drive-in-Movies Handicap.