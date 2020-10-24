Aidan Fitzmaurice looks ahead to Finn Harps’ trip to Bohemians

Finn Harps are back in action this weekend with a trip to Dalymount Park on Saturday night. It is the club’s first game in three weeks after COVID outbreaks around the league saw games against Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic postponed in recent weeks. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

Prior to the impromptu break, Harps were unbeaten in five of their last six league games, including an impressive defensive showing at Dundalk. However the good form saw only one league win, coming against Waterford back in late August.

Harps come into the game one point ahead of bottom side Cork City, albeit with two games in hand. Fans will be hoping the club can break their Dalymount hoodoo to pick up a vital three points - Harps are without a win over Bohemians at Dalymount since 1999!

Chris Ashmore spoke with Aidan Fitzmaurice of The Herald to preview Saturday evenings game...