McAteer in big race at Leopardstown on Saturday

Donegal’s Luke McAteer can cap a great season by landing his first Group race success in the Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

He rides Flying Visit for his boss Jim Bolger in the afternoon’s feature event, one of seven races on a card that begins at 1.20pm.

Meanwhile, the three-day October Festival gets underway at Ballybrit tomorrow with a seven-race National Hunt card beginning at 1.40pm where the veteran Westerner Point can win the 13th race of his career for trainer Eoghan O’Grady in the WB Gavin & Co. Handicap Hurdle.