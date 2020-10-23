Hugh McFadden excited about play one of the best in the country

Highland's featured live game this weekend is the meeting of Kerry and Donegal in Tralee on Saturday.

There will be full live match coverage here on Highland from 1.50pm on Saturday afternoon.

Donegal are safe in the division and just eight days after the Kerry game they play Tyrone in the championship.

Declan Bonner has said there will be changes from the side which lined out in the league win over Tyrone last week.

Hugh McFadden says the squad is excited about playing Kerry and put the fear of picking up injuries ahead of the championship to the back of their mind...