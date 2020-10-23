Good news as Mica homeowners move to next stage of Scheme

It's anticipated that significant progress will be made with the Mica Redress Scheme in the coming days after ten applications have passed stage one this week.

The homeowners in question have received their letter of eligibility to move to stage two with more affected people due to move through the process next week.

Homeowners were said to be anxious over the length of time it was taking for applications to be processed.

But Cllr Martin McDermott is confident that the scheme will move a lot quicker from here on in: