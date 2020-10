The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is urging all road users to stay safe and be seen.

The clocks going back this weekend, longer periods of darkness in the mornings and evenings, alongside worsening weather conditions are all said to potentially heighten the risk on the roads.

So far this year nine people in Donegal have lost their lives while many more have been injured in road traffic collisions.

Brian O'Donnell, Road Safety Officer says their message is simple: