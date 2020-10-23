Donegal Pharmacist says backup staff for second wave was needed

A Donegal Pharmacist believes there could have been a bigger recruitment and training drive over the summer to ensure healthcare settings had adequate backup resources ahead of the second wave of Covid-19.

Margaret O'Doherty, a Pharmacist in Raphoe, was reacting to developments in Galway, where the majority of residents and staff in a nursing home have tested positive for the virus.

Ms. O' Doherty says the main fault is that these settings work at 100% capacity with no extra staff on standby.

She believes that even people in the hospitality sector who may have lost their jobs over the summer could have been approached to step in: