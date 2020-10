Contingency plans are in place in case next month's Leaving Cert exams are cancelled due to Covid-19.

Should the exams be called off, students would sit the written exams in June 2021 with this year's Leaving Cert students.

According to the Irish Examiner, students would sit the exam based on 2020 papers.

Close to 3,000 students who weren't happy with their calculated grade have applied to sit the exams in November.