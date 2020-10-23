CMO not concerned about breakdown in contact tracing system

The Chief Medical Officer says he's not concerned about the breakdown in the contact tracing system.

The HSE asked 2,500 people who tested positive to do their own contact tracing after the system became overwhelmed.

A further 1,066 cases were confirmed last night, along with three additional deaths.

The national 14 day incidence rate is now 302 cases per 100 thousand people.

Donegal recorded 56 new cases, giving a 14 day incidence rate of 321 per 100,000 people

Dr. Tony Holohan says we all need to act as though we are close contacts.