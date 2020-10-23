Central Bank issue stark findings on Donegal in new report

Donegal had almost a third of their labour force in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment at the peak of lockdown in April.

Prior to the most recent restrictions, in early October, Donegal has also seen the largest percentage decline in PUP, with large numbers flowing onto wage subsidy supports.

Early signs from the reintroduction of restrictions in September suggest a reversal of this pattern for the region.

The findings are part of two Economic Letters published by the Central Bank today.

One of the authors of the papers is Reamonn Lydon: