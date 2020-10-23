Boys are keen to get back hurling – Mickey McCann

The Donegal Hurlers start their championship this Saturday at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny when they host Longford in the first round of the Nicky Rackard Cup.

Donegal beat their opponents earlier in the year in the league and will be favourites to come through the tie.

The likes of Davin Flynn and Ciaran Matthewson are back on-board at county level for the championship.

Danny Cullen is a doubt this weekend with a knee injury.

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann has been telling Tom Comack that the squad are itching to get back on the pitch...