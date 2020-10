A West Tyrone MLA says he believes the A5 can be delivered on time following a speech by the Taoiseach yesterday.

In a 'Shared Island' presentation, Michael Martin reaffirmed the Irish Government's commitment to a number of projects including the A5.

Daniel McCrossan says this, coupled with assurances he's had from Minister Nicola Mallon, makes him more confident than ever.

He believes work will start this year, and says up to three sections could be started simultaneously: