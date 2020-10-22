Twenty Covid-19 patients being treated at LUH

The number of people with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has risen to 20.

One patient is being described as critical and is being treated in ICU.

The latest figures from the HSE show that there are a two suspected cases of the virus receiving care in ICU while there are a further eight suspected cases also being treated on site at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The hospital currently has the sixth highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide.

Meanwhile nationally, there's been a drop in the number of people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals today, compared with yesterday.

There's 305 people with the disease in wards - down from 323 last night.

HSE figures show there were 35 people in intensive care units with the virus last night.