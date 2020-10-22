The Score – 22/10/20



The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to a busy weekend of Gaelic Games action with Declan Bonner on Donegal v Kerry, Mickey McCann on Donegal Hurlers v Longford and Cahair O'Kane of the Irish NewS on the gameS involving Tyrone and Derry.

Ollie Horgan's Finn Harps are back playing on Saturday. We'll hear if the 20 day break was a benefit to Harps while Gerry Clarke of Letterkenny Tennis Club airs his frustration around the confusion on Level 5 restrictions.