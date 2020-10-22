Royal Mail introducing additional Christmas staff sooner

Royal Mail has confirmed that it will be introducing additional Christmas staff sooner this year in an attempt to address a number of issues facing the service across Tyrone.

For a number of weeks, the delivery of post has been delayed in the Strabane area due to a 30% reduction in staff.

Meanwhile, grave concerns have been raised over plans for the Castlederg and Strabane sorting offices to merge at the existing office in Strabane which West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley says is not fit for purpose.

It comes after Royal Mail workers in Derry this week, refused to enter the office until a deep clean was carried out after a Covid-19 outbreak among staff.

Ms Begley says investment is vital to ensure the safety and welfare of staff: