LUH patients told to attend appointments as usual

Patients of Letterkenny University Hospital are being reminded that they should attend their appointments as usual.

Under Level 5 travel guidelines, patients are permitted to attend medical appointments at the hospital.

A spokesperson for Letterkenny University Hospital say it is really important that patients turn up for their scheduled appointments.

They are reassuring people that they have worked hard to ensure the hospital and clinics are safe.

Separate entrances are in place to allow staff manage patients attending for non-COVID 19 appointments while also managing patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Changes have also been made to waiting areas for social distancing while staff and patients must wear face coverings/masks.

The spokesperson says its important patients arrive on time.

Patients are advised in their appointment letter to phone the clinic on arrival, just before their appointment so staff can ensure the numbers of patients waiting at any one time is kept to a minimum.

It is also important that patients attend their appointment on their own where possible however, children attending an outpatient appointment can be accompanied by one parent or carer.

Patients are asked not to attend scheduled appointments if they or a member of their household are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or they have been deemed a close contact.