Level 5: Donegal GP warns against complacency

A Stranorlar GP is warning while Covid-19 seems to be stabilising in Donegal, there can be no room for complacency.

There were 48 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal last night.

The incidence rate in Donegal now stands at 320.4 per 100,000 people and currently ranks eighth highest nationwide.

Meanwhile the incidence rate of infection in Derry and Strabane has dropped by one third.

Dr Denis McCauley says while the figures are encouraging, Level 5 was necessary and is urging people to comply with the new restrictions: