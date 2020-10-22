Harps back after 20 day lay off – Ollie Horgan

After a twenty day break, Finn Harps are back in action on Saturday in what is their final away game of the season, in Dublin, against Bohemians.

The game will be followed by three home Premier Division fixtures with St Pats, Shamrock Rovers and Waterford visiting Finn Park, as Harps look to secure top flight football for next year.

They sit with a slender one point advantage over bottom club Cork but do have two games in hand on the Leesiders.

There is a five point gap to Derry City but Ollie Horgan says they are focused on staying out of the automatic relegation place.

Oisin Kelly asked the Harps boss was the lenghty break a good or a bad situation for Harps...