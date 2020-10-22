Gardaí introduce more checkpoints from today

Gardaí will introduce more checkpoints from today as part of the Level 5 restrictions.

Training in the Garda College in Templemore will also stop so recruits can be released to help with frontline duties

The extension of Operation Fanacht will see Gardai continue their policy of policing by consent with enforcement only being used as a last resort.

The release of students and staff from Templemore from November 2nd will also allow up to 260 extra members be drafted in to police checkpoints and provide extra community patrols.

Gardai say that at any one time over the next six weeks they'll have over two and a half thousand officers on duty

They' will also avaible for vulnerable people in the community who may need extra assistance during the increased restrictions.