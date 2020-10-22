‘Gapping space’ in the North West education, says Minister

The Minister for Further and Higher Education says in terms of education, there is a gapping space in the North West that needs to be addressed.

Minister Simon Harris was responding to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle who questioned the Minister on the number of students travelling from Northern Ireland to study in the Republic.

Minister Harris says in the face of Brexit, movement needs to be made on collaborating with educational facilities across the border as well as progressing the delivery of the Connacht Ulster Alliance.

He told the Dail that a wider discussion could be beneficial: