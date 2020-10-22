GAA Preview: Kerry v Donegal – Declan Bonner

Donegal players and management will make the long trip to the Kingdom on Friday for their final Division One League game of the season.

With inter-county football continuing but under restrictions, They will travel in their own cars and will not be sharing rooms in the hotel.

If your one of the Gweedore contingent in the panel, you'll be facing a 900 plus kilometre run trip to Tralee in the coming days.

Donegal secured their status in the division for next season by beating Tyrone last week and stand an outside chance of becoming league winners this year but they need to beat Kerry and hope Dublin and Galway draw on Sunday.

Will the championship coming up, there will be changes in the Donegal line up for Austin Stack Park.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has been speaking with Oisin Kelly...