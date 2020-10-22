Feely and Muldoon named on Ireland squad to face Italy

Donegal ladies, Laura Feely and Larissa Muldoon have been named in the Ireland women’s squad for this weekend’s round four Six Nations game with Italy.

Both will be among the replacements for Saturday’s game at Donnybrook while Dorothy Wall will make her first start for the Ireland 15s.

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has named the match day 23 today - and joining Wall in the back row will be Claire Molloy and captain Ciara Griffin.

Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang ((PRON: jun-gang)) all start in the front row for the fourth game in succession with Nichola Fryday and Ciara Cooney behind them in the second row.

Hannah Tyrell and Kathryn Dane form the half-back partnership with out-half Tyrell making her first start of the campaign.

Enya Breen and Sene Naoupu are the centres while Béibhinn Parsons, Lauren Delaney and Eimear Considine all link up in the back three.

Speaking about team selection, Griggs says: “I think the beauty of what we’ve got now is such a competitive wider squad and some of those selections weren’t as straight forward as you think. Some of those players who’ve missed out can take credit for how hard they’ve pushed these girls.”