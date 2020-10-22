Fears rural bus operators may be omitted from new scheme

There are fears that rural bus operators may be omitted from a new Covid-19 support scheme.

The scheme, which was introduced just last week, is being administered through Failte Ireland and aims to give additional supports to bus operators who suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.

Speaking in the Dail Deputy Thomas Pringle says he has received a volume of calls from rural bus operators in Donegal over what's been described as the stringent criteria for the new scheme.

Some of the vehicles are said to be too old to qualify and not primarily used in coach tourism.

Deputy Pringle asked Tourism Minister Catherine Martin to review the scheme:

Responding Minister Martin committed to relaying the concerns to Failte Ireland: