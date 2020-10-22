Early November will see new traffic light system for air travel

The Government's confirmed the new traffic light system for air travel will come into effect on November 8th and aims to give information to people considering flying home for Christmas.

Countries will be classed as green, orange or red based on their incidence rate of Covid 19.

Those travelling from countries on the green list don't have to restrict their movements, while those on the red list will have to restrict for 14 days.

Those on the orange list won't have to restrict their movements if they get a negative covid test result before travelling