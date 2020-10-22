Doherty questions Tanaiste on Nursing Home problems

It's emerged that only one nurse and one care assistant have been caring for 27 residents in a nursing home in the west.

It's claimed that 25 out of 27 residents in the home have tested positive for Covid-19, while one of them has died.

It was also claimed 7 out of 8 nursing staff have also been infected, along with 10 out of 11 healthcare assistants.

The case was raised in the Dail this afternoon by a number of TDs, including Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

He asked Tanaiste Leo Varadkar what the Government and the HSE are going to do.............