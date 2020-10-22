Declan Devine expecting tough game with Shels

It's a landmark evening at Brandywell on Friday as City's last home league game of the season sees them lock horns with Shelbourne in the 100th competitive meeting between the teams.

There have been some fantastic tussles along the way but this one could well be as important as any of them in terms of the points at stake.

Derry go into the game knowing a win would lift them above the Tolka Park side on goal difference despite Shels recording wins over Waterford and Sligo in their last two outings.

Manager Declan Devine felt that Monday night's defeat to Dundalk summed up their season to date but suggested that his side weren't that far away.

"We conceded two goals early on but fought our way back into it and were unlucky to come away with nothing. The problem is that we're being undone by silly individual errors and if we can cut those out we can be really competitive against anybody."

"It's our last home league game of the season but there's an awful lot of football still to be played. We have Shamrock Rovers on Wednesday, then Sligo in the cup on Sunday and a trip to Cork after that at least to come."

"We've only thought about the Shels game for now and have worked really hard in training this week with that in mind."

"On the team front, Stevie Mallon missed Monday's night's game with a tight hamstring and Darren Cole came off late on with a similar knock, but I would expect both of them to make Friday's squad."

"Ally Gilchrist is getting close to a return too but we have very good options across the back regardless. Colm Horgan and Cameron McJanet have done really well since coming into the side so I'm happy with what we have."

"Both Gerardo Bruna and Joe Thomson returned against Dundalk after lengthy absences too, and both players give us real creativity in midfield."

"As I say, we're expecting a tough game but it's one we'll be ready for."