‘Culture of underinvestment root of contact tracing controversy’

A Donegal Deputy believes that years of chronic underinvestment in the health service is the root of the contact tracing controversy.

Up to 15,000 people may have been affected by issues with Covid-19 contact tracing over the weekend.

The HSE has asked thousands of people who have tested positive for the disease to carry out their own contact tracing.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the recruitment embargo which had been implemented by the last Government has resulted in a non-stop crisis in the health service.

He believes that that culture has in turn led to shortcomings in contact tracing and indeed wider issues as it relates to dealing with Covid-19: