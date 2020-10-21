Up to 180,000 jobs lost in tourism sector this year

Up to 180,000 jobs have been lost in Ireland's tourism sector this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An Oireachtas committee will later hear the industry's also facing a revenue shortfall of 5 billion euro and the prospect of further difficulty well into 2021.

The Tourism Recovery Taskforce will present details of a new three year recovery plan to TD's and Senators at the meeting.

Recommendations include further financial supports and the resumption of international tourism.

Chair of the Tourism Committee, Fianna Fail's Niamh Smyth, says the restrictions on international travel have had a big impact: