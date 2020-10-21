Underage age inter-county action on pause

Donegal and Tyrone will not meet this Saturday in the Ulster Minor Football Championship.

Following clarification from the Department of Sport around the staging of inter-county underage fixtures, the GAA say all minor and U20 inter-county competitions are paused until further notice.

Only senior inter-county games can be played under the new Level 5 restrictions which begin tonight.

It’s means this Saturday's Ulster Minor Championship meetings of Donegal and Tyrone and Derry and Armagh will not be played while the All-Ireland under-20 football final between Galway and Dublin will also been halted.