Ulster Minor Championship may not be played under latest restrictions

It's understood only senior inter-county GAA matches will be allowed to proceed under the government's Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, which come into force tonight.

The government had stated "No training or matches should take place, with the exception of inter-county gaelic games."

However, reports this morning suggest that does not include games at minor or under-20 grade.

That would mean, this Saturday's Ulster Minor Championship meetings of Donegal and Tyrone and Derry and Armagh will not be played while the All-Ireland under-20 football final between Galway and Dublin will also be affected.