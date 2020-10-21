Pringle slams minister for U-turn on ‘bonkers’ co-living plans

A Donegal Deputy has slammed the Housing Minister for a U-turn on what he had termed 'bonkers' co-living plans in opposition last year.

Co-living developments see bedrooms, often the size of a disabled parking space, built for single people with shared kitchen and living spaces.

Deputy Thomas Pringle addressed the Dáil last night to support Sinn Féin's Private Members' Bill to Ban Co-Living and Build to Rent.

Deputy Pringle says in current climate, it's more bonkers than ever to expect people to live in such conditions: