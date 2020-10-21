Patients lose anonymity in doing own contact tracing – Dr McCauley

The Taoiseach and Health Minister were only made aware last night that the HSE is asking some people to carry out their own contact tracing.

A spokesperson for Stephen Donnelly says the decision was made by the HSE for 'operational reasons', adding that it was a temporary measure.

Thousands of positive cases from last weekend have been asked by the health service to inform their close contacts, due to pressure on the system.

There's a concern that some people may be too embarrassed to inform their close contacts that they're covid-19 positive.

Dr Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation says the measure means patients lose their anonymity: