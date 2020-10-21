Nine Donegal companies taking part in major Udaras expo

Nine food and drink producers from the Donegal Gaeltacht will take part in a major online expo next week.

The Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020 on October 27th and 28th is being held as part of the celebration of Údarás na Gaeltachta's 40-year anniversary.

On Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the best in Gaeltacht food and drink will be highlighted and celebrated online in an innovative display of the significant progress made in the Food & Drink Sector in the Gaeltacht with the support of Údarás na Gaeltacht over the past 40 years.

The virtual event will allow people meet the producers, watch cookery demonstrations, and get recipes.

Udaras says Gaeltacht food and drink products are being sold in supermarkets, corner shops and online here at home and further afield also, with produce from all over Ireland included.

There are nine exhibitors from Donegal, Arán Ard Teo, Irish Fish Canners, Kombucha Éireannach Teoranta, Bácús Uí Bhaoill Teo, Cois Farraige Bakery, Zero Bacon, Irish Premium Oysters, Sliabh Liag Distillers, and Bellaville Farm.

********************

Udaras statement in full -

A feast of Gaeltacht produce awaits at Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020

Gaeltacht Food & Drink products have garnered worldwide attention in recent years and the excellence of these products will be celebrated online during the Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020 as part of Údarás na Gaeltachta’s 40-year anniversary.

Over a two day period, October 27th & 28th 2020, the best in Gaeltacht food and drink will be highlighted and celebrated online in an innovative display of the significant progress made in the Food & Drink Sector in the Gaeltacht with the support of Údarás na Gaeltacht over the past 40 years.

There will be an opportunity, on Údarás na Gaeltachta’s social media channels, to meet the producers, (virtually) taste the cookery demonstrations, learn amazing recipes, connect with the companies and purchase excellent produce.

Gaeltacht food and drink products are being sold in supermarkets, corner shops and online here at home and further afield also. From the fantastic Folláin jams in Cork, to seasoned Achill Island Seasalt. to Aran Islands Goat’s Cheese on Inis Mór and the silken whiskey of Sliabh Liag Distillery in the Donegal Gaeltacht - it would be difficult to find better produce worldwide. It is clear from the national and international brands that have been created and developed by Gaeltacht Food & Drink producers that excellence can be achieved in this sector in Gaeltacht areas. Not only will the Expo highlight these strong brands, it will also afford the opportunity to smaller producers, who are starting out on their journey, to showcase their products to the public also.

Over 1,750 people or up to a quarter of the jobs supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta throughout the Gaeltacht are working in the food and drinks sector. It is obvious that the sector has a significant effect on the Gaeltacht and national economy, with sales of €160m annually in Food and Drink by Gaeltacht companies and €76m in exports. The sector supports a payroll of up to €30m and up to €108m of direct expenditure in the Irish economy. This is a significant investment by companies that are dedicated to continually improving and developing their businesses and products.

The Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020 will give a ‘taste’ of the commitment, talent, huge efforts and progress that Gaeltacht products have made, products that are very popular which that have won awards here at home in Ireland and on the international awards scene also.

The Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020 is one of a series of events that are underway to celebrate 40 years since the establishment of Údarás na Gaeltachta. Established in 1980 Údarás na Gaeltachta is the regional agency responsible for the economic, social and cultural development of Ireland’s Gaeltacht Areas. Over the past forty years Údarás na Gaeltachta has supported the food and drink industry assisting businesses of all sizes in creating and marketing their products.

Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, Chief Executive Officer, Údarás na Gaeltachta launching the Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020 said:

“We are delighted, in these very difficult times, to have the opportunity to place an innovative focus on our client companies in the food and drink sector who are providing excellent produce worldwide for many years. The companies that have now developed international food and drink brands and also smaller companies whom we support to grow and develop are a significant source of pride for us and the Gaeltacht community. This is a very important sector for the Gaeltacht with nearly a quarter of the jobs we support involved in the food and drink sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to support indigenous produce of all types, and especially during lockdown measures where the emphasis on food and drink producers is clearer than ever with people doing their utmost to support Gaeltacht and Irish products.

The Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020 will give the public, both at home and abroad, an opportunity to get to know Gaeltacht Food and Drink products and producers and it will give them a chance to get a virtual taste of the high quality produce available.”

The Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020 will be held online due to COVID-19 restrictions creating a fantastic opportunity for the public to connect directly with the people who create the wonderful produce on breakfast, lunch and dinner tables countrywide.

The Expo will be held on Údarás na Gaeltachta’s social medias channels with up to 40 Gaeltacht companies from the food and drink sector highlighted to celebrate the support of Údarás na Gaeltacht to the sector over the past 40 years.

Ends

Further Information/Notes to the Editor

Some of the companies that will be included in the Expo include: