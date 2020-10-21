Guarded welcome in Donegal to new Covid laws

The Donegal GRA representative says Gardai in the county will only fine people as a last resort.

Fines of up to 2,500 are to be imposed on people who hold a house party in contravention of Covid 19 restrictions.

New laws being drafted by government provide for a 1,000 euro fine for a first offence rising to 2,500 or a six month prison sentence.

On-the-spot fines of 500 euro are also to be introduced for those who refuse to wear a mask or travel beyond the 5km limit.

Garda Brendan O'Connor says there needs to be a clear understanding of the new laws by both the Gardai and the public: