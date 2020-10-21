Government urged to save post office network

The future of the post office network has been heavily debated in the Dail this afternoon.

A large number of TDs from right across the country raised concerns over the viability of the network and what the Government could be doing in terms of enhancing services to ensure its survival.

There are on-going fears particularly in Donegal over potential further post office closures due to a massive shortfall in revenue.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin says the Government needs to act as a matter of urgency: