Donegal Deputy relays school principals concerns around Covid outbreaks

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh has welcomed a commitment from the Department of Education that it is to increase resources for dedicated school teams in each HSE area across the country to assist schools where a Covid-19 case is identified.

Deputy McHugh in the Dail last evening, relayed concerns from school principals in Donegal over difficulties being experienced in contacting the HSE and not receiving the adequate advice or support in dealing with a confirmed case of the virus in their school.

The former Education Minister says the focus must now shift to ensure resources are in place: