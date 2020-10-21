Council urged to sort water problems in Letterkenny estates

Donegal County Council is being urged to look at a number of estates in Letterkenny where water supplies are affected by problems with pumping stations.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle was speaking after he was told the pumping station at the top of Foxhills is to be recommissioned in the coming days after a number of issues with the pumps were addressed.

Cllr McMonagle says he'll be monitoring the situation over the coming days, and after two years, it's long past time that this problem should be resolved: