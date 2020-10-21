Council to undertake study of campervan facilities

Donegal County Council is to undertake a study of caravan facilities in a bid to address various challenges currently being experienced.

It follows concern that some of the beaches and other scenic areas in the county were not able to cope with the huge volume of tourists this year.

It has led to calls on the Council to come up with solutions ahead of the 2021 holiday season with the study set to be completed early next year.

In a statement, the Council acknowledged that the Caravan, Camper Van and Camping sector is an essential part of Donegal tourism, and Cllr Michael McClafferty says it's vital that services in the county match that demand: