In this week's podcast, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to James and Moira Doherty, owners of Sliabh Liag Distillery in Carrick, who have secured significant funding from investors for the new distillery in Ardara which is due to begin production next year.

Ciaran also talks to former fisherman and carpenter, Mark Bolton, who set up Bolt-On, the industrial trade supplies company based in Letterkenny, after a number of years working as as sales representative.