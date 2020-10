Five more people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

A further 1,039 positive cases of the virus has also been confirmed by the Department of Health today.

127 of cases have been confirmed in Derry and Strabane in the past 24 hours.

The 7 day incidence rate there continues to fall, however, it remains the highest in the whole of the North at 669.7 per 100,000 of the population.