Valuable equipment stolen from local fire station

Valuable life saving equipment has been stolen from Milford fire station.

On Monday the 12th of October, the Fire Brigade in Milford were conducting a fire drill at their base and their equipment had all been laid out in preparation for the drill.

At around 9pm a strobe light, safety beacon was stolen from the equipment that had been laid out.

The person responsible is believed to have left the area in the direction of the Chapel.

If anyone has any information in relation to this theft then please contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.

There is CCTV in the area and it is being checked.

In a statement, Gardai say that Halloween is on the horizon and this is the busiest time of the year for the Fire Brigade.

"Every piece of equipment that they have is vital in relation to their duties and so we are very eager to progress this matter."