Restrictions mismatch North & South an “unacceptable risk”

One of the big concerns for Donegal and other border counties is that restrictions in the north do not match those in the Republic.

Retail remains open in Northern Ireland and their current restrictions are due to expire in mid-November while the lockdown here is due to last until December 1st.

It has led to major fears that the lesser measures in the north will tempt some people across the border.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald described it as an unacceptable risk: