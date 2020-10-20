“People’s behaviour is why we’re here”, says health specialist

A leading public health specialist in Donegal says while he empathises with local businesses and people having to move to Level 5, it is the actions of some that have led us to this point.

House parties, family gatherings and the number of people exceeding the amount advised at certain events are all said to be the main contributors to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Dr Anthony Breslin says the spread of the virus in the county is down to a minority of people who have flouted the public health advice: