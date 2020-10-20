Investigation into weekend sexual assault “at early stage”

Gardai say that their investigation into a weekend sexual assault is at an early stage.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the Glenview area of Ballybofey at around 8.30pm on Saturday night.

Gardai are asking anyone who in the area of Donegal Road and who saw anyone acting suspicious in the area at that time to contact them.

If anyone was in that area, particularly on the part of the Donegal Road near the Glenview estate between 8pm and 9pm and had a dash cam Gardai would also appreciate if they would make Gardaí aware so we can view the footage.

Enquiries are ongoing and any information would be appreciated. Gardaí in Letterkenny may be reached on 074-9167100 or the Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.