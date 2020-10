New fines are being brought in for people holding house parties as part of tougher coronavirus laws.

The cabinet's agreed to bring in a system of graduated penalties for those breaking the rules.

It's expected people not wearing face masks in shops, or breaking the 5 kilometre travel limit, could also be fined under new Garda powers.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says most people are following the rules - but compliance needs to be even better in the weeks ahead............