Donegal League announce postponement to the start of new season until January 2021

Donegal League have announced the postponement to the start of new season until January 2021 below is the full statement from the Donegal League Executive Committee

=================================================

The Executive Committee of the Donegal Junior League have been working in the background over recent weeks to formulate the 2020/'21 season. The ever changing restrictions in relation to the COVID-19 Pandemic have meant that plans have had to be altered accordingly.

With the whole country due to move to Level 5 of the Government's National Framework for Living With COVID-19 at midnight on Wednesday 21st October we have taken what we feel is the only viable course of action open to us.

The start of the new season will now be postponed until January 2021. Hopefully at that stage the country will have returned to a lower level of restrictions thereby allowing us to commence training and matches. This decision is taken with the health & safety of everyone connected in any way with the league as our priority. We will eventually get back to playing football, as we did earlier this year. Hopefully when we do it will be on a permanent basis. For now all we can do is stay safe and look forward to our 50th Anniversary Season. In conclusion we ask everyone to play your part in the nationwide effort to halt the spread of this Virus. We look forward to seeing you all soon.

League Secretary Nigel Ferry will be in contact with all club Secretaries. Stay safe everyone.