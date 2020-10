The Chief Medical Officer believes fines will work in improving compliance with level 5 restrictions.

Gardaí are to be given the power to fine people for attending house parties, not wearing masks in certain settings or for going further than 5km from home.

It comes as 13 additional deaths and 1,269 new cases have been confirmed this evening.

Dr Tony Holohan says even if the fines only help marginally, it will be worth it...........