Attempts ongoing to trace missing person Cian Langelaan

Attempts are ongoing in a bid to trace missing person Cian Langelaan.

The 27 year old has been missing from the Falcarragh area for a number of weeks now.

Cian is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy coloured hair. There was a positive sighting of Cian in the Hornhead area on Sept 27th and searches by sea, air and land have been conducted in that area. Searches continue in various areas.

Gardai once again wish to appeal to landowners in the area of Hornhead and indeed right across the County to please check their land and outhouses.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian or if they have had any contact from him we would ask them to please contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.