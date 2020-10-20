Answers sought over rejected NEPHT advice two weeks ago

A Donegal Deputy is demanding answers from Government over its decision not to follow advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team to move to level 5 restrictions a fortnight ago.

NEPHT initially advised moving the entire country to Level 5 for at least a three week period but instead it was decided at that time to move the country to Level 3 along with Donegal and Dublin.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the Tanaiste in particular was against the advice from NEPHT.

He believes that a lot more clarity is needed: